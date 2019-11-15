PSL draft: Malan, Bopara among 59 for Diamond category

LAHORE: England’s Dawid Malan leads a strong field of 59 foreign international cricketers who have been registered to date in Diamond Category for HBL Pakistan Super League 2020.

The registration window for the foreign players is still open and closes on November 21 following which an updated list will be released.

World’s third-ranked T20I batsman was in a punishing form in the just-concluded five-match series against New Zealand, totaling 458 runs in five matches.Malan has represented Peshawar Zalmi in three HBL PSLs since the inception of this glamourous and glittering tournament, helping the side from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to lift the silverware in 2017.

England’s Ravi Bopara and Luke Ronchi, who won the player of the HBL PSL awards in 2016 and 2018, respectively, have also registered in the Diamond Category.

Apart from Malan and Bopara, other big England attractions in the preliminary list also include Somerset’s Tom Banton (who was the second leading scorer behind Babar Azam in the Vitality Blast 2019 with 549 runs), Yorkshire’s Tom Kohler-Cadmore (who aggregated 435 runs in the Vitality Blast 2019), Joe Denly, Tymal Mills, Craig Overton, Phil Salt, James Vince and Luke Wright.

Daren Sammy, the darling of HBL PSL, is amongst 12 West Indies players who have registered in the Diamond Category that also includes Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Alzarri Josphe, Keemo Paul and Marlon Samuels.

The PCB will announce additions to the list by or before 21 November, it will continue to share to date Gold, Silver and Emerging lists this week.