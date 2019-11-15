Nauman leads Northern to first QAT victory

LAHORE: Nauman Ali took four wickets to lead Northern to their first win in the first-class Quaid-i-Azam Trophy as Sindh were bowled out for 199 runs in their second innings to suffer a heavy 145-run defeat on an exciting fourth and final day’s play of the seventh round match played at the National Stadium, Karachi on Thursday.

Set a difficult victory target of 345 runs, Sindh were bowled out in the final session to remain winless in the competition as Nauman finished with four for 51 to follow-up on his first innings haul of five for 58.

The Northern skipper and left-arm-spinner finished with match figures of nine for 109 as only Khurram Manzoor (35), Anwar Ali (32), Rameez Aziz (15) and Sohail Khan (54 from 60 balls) offered resistance on a wearing yet good batting track on the final day.

In the Sindh innings, Shehzar Muhammad who scored 74 in the first innings was the first to go trapped leg before by Waqar with a sharp inswinger and Saad Ali followed him when he played on to left armer, Sadaf Hussain.

Sindh suffered their fifth blow when Nauman on his first ball trapped Khurram leg-before as he tried to play an expansive sweep shot.Anwar Ali and Rameez tried to steady the innings with a dour sixth wicket partnership of 34 runs which was broken at the stroke of tea when Nauman again beat the latter with a clever arm The situation only turned worse for the home side after tea when Anwar was stumped by Jamal Anwar off the bowling of Nauman who also had Hassan Khan (11) caught at first slip while Salman Irshad trapped Tabish Khan leg before. Sohail was last man out caught at slip off Faizan Riaz.

Scores in brief: Northern 408 all out in 93.2 overs (Faizan Riaz 211, Ali Sarfaraz 60, Hammad Azam 59; Sohail Khan 3-89, Mir Hamza 3-92) and 262 for 4 declared, 53 overs (Zeeshan Malik 96, Faizan Riaz 41; Mir Hamza 2-72)

Sindh 326 all out in 105.5 overs (Fawad Alam 107, Shahzar Mohammad 74, Anwar Ali 69; Nauman Ali 5-58, Sadaf Hussain 2-50) and 199, all out 55.5 overs (Sohail Khan 54, Khurram Manzoor 35, Anwar Ali 32; Nauman Ali 4-51, Hammad Azam 2-18) Result: Northern win by 145 runs

Meanwhile bad light allowed only 26.3 overs on the final day of the four-day first-class Quaid-i-Azam Trophy seventh-round fixture between Central Punjab and Balochistan as the contest at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium ended in a draw.

A total of 217.2 overs were bowled in the match as for the fourth day straight play was called-off early due to fading light.

Central Punjab were 324 for nine in 93.1 overs - in reply of Balochistan’s 450 all-out - when stumps were drawn. Central Punjab and Balochistan bagged three points each for batting and bowling, respectively.

Scores in brief: Balochistan 450 all-out in 124.1 overs (Imran Butt 137, Imran Farhat 87, Azeem Ghumman 72, Awais Zia 44, Taimur Khan 37, Hussain Talat 24; Aizaz Cheema 5-100, Mohammad Ali 3-72)

Central Punjab 324-9, 93.1 overs (Usman Salahuddin 94, Umar Akmal 78, Salman Butt 47, Zafar Gohar 39; Mohammad Asghar 3-109, Imran Farhat 2-16).