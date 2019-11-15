close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
Catriona to lead Europe in Solheim Cup

Sports

 
November 15, 2019

LONDON: Scotland’s Catriona Matthew will again captain Europe for the 2021 Solheim Cup, the Ladies European Tour announced on Thursday. Matthew successfully led her side to a thrilling 14.5-13.5 victory over the United States in September. She will attempt to become Europe’s first multiple Solheim Cup winning captain at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, in two years’ time. “Winning the Solheim Cup in Scotland was a dream come true, but backing that up with a win in America would be even better,” said Matthew.Matthew made her Solheim Cup debut in 1998 and played for Europe nine times in the competition, winning it three times in 2003, 2011 and 2013.

