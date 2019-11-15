close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
AFP
November 15, 2019

Sun faces CAS hearing over doping

Sports

AFP
November 15, 2019

MONTREUX, Switzerland: China’s swimming star Sun Yang, accused of smashing a blood vial with a hammer, faces an eight-year ban if charges against him are upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday.

Triple Olympic champion Sun, winner of 11 world titles and a national hero back home, will appear in person at the hearing in a bid to clear his name of allegations he missed an out-of-competition doping test in September last year.

FINA, the international swimming federation, confirmed in January that the swimmer had used a hammer to smash a vial containing his own blood sample. But the federation sided with the swimmer and cleared him of wrongdoing, finding that testers had failed to produce adequate identification or follow correct protocol during the procedure.

