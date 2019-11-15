Local coach can’t get rid of team’s problems: Ashraf

LAHORE: Former chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Dr Nasim Ashraf, believes that a local coach can’t get rid of the problems in the national team.

In a private television interview, Ashraf expressed his disappointment over the recent performances by the national team.“I don’t think so that a local coach will work for the Pakistan team. It seems like they are playing cricket 10 years back. Their recent performances have really made me saddened,” he said.

The ex PCB chairman praised Mickey Arthur for lifting the team’s performance during his period. “I do not agree with the management’s decision to change the coach at a time when Mickey Arthur was all set with the team, He said Misbah-ul-Haq was an excellent cricketer but it is not necessary that he will be a good coach too. “I always admired Misbah as a player but that does not mean he can be a good coach,” he said.

“PCB should stop the blame game and try to learn from their mistakes. The think tank should review their decisions and try to overcome the weaknesses,” he said.