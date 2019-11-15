Sri Lanka confirm Pak tour dates: Pakistan finally set to host Tests again

LAHORE: The dates and venues for the upcoming Pakistan and Sri Lanka two-match Test series has been confirmed which will also mark the return of longer version of the game to the country after an agonizing lull of a decade.

Ten years ago test team of the same country came under attack in March 2009 that forced Pakistan to make UAE as its venue for home series. But now after a conduct of a series of international matches in Pakistan and the organization of some portion of Pakistan Super League at home have convinced international teams enough that Pakistan is safe for sporting events.

Now after more than 10 years, Test cricket will return to Pakistan in December when Sri Lanka will play their World Test Championship matches in Rawalpindi and Karachi. The first Test will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from 11-15 December, while the second Test will be held at National Stadium from 19-23 December.

Originally, Sri Lanka were scheduled to play Tests in October and then return in December for white-ball cricket, but the matches were swapped to provide them the opportunity to assess the situation before deciding on the Test venues.

The Test series schedule was confirmed on Thursday after Cricket Sri Lanka gave their thumbs-up to fulfill their Future Tours Programme commitment following a highly successful visit for white-ball cricket. The tour not only delivered security from the top draw, but packed houses sent out a loud and clear message about the security situation in the country as well as passion for the game.

Meanwhile PCB Director International Cricket Zakir Khan giving his views on the occasion said: “This is fabulous news for Pakistan and its reputation of being as safe and secure as any other country in the world. We are thankful to Sri Lanka Cricket for agreeing to send their team for the longer version of the game, which will contribute significantly in the PCB’s efforts and drive for regular resumption of international cricket, and help in its endeavours of attracting new audiences and younger generation.”

Tour schedule: December 11-15: 1st Test at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.

December 19-23: 2nd Test at National Stadium, Karachi.