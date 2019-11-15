Army edge Wapda to clinch National Games rowing crown

ISLAMABAD: Army edged out Wapda to win the 33rd National Games Rowing event that concluded at the Rawal Lake Islamabad on Thursday. Army scooped up 13 gold, 12 silver and two bronze medals to emerge rowing champions. Army that virtually dominating in majority of events of the Games was closely followed by Wapda with nine rowing gold, six silver and ten bronze. Railways occupied third position in the rowing competition with three gold, three silver and 15 bronze medals.

Navy had to content for four gold and four silver, finishing fourth in the process.Meanwhile in judo competition that is under way in Abbottabad, Army have clear edge over Wapda, winning five gold and one bronze. Wapda has so far won one gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Army took gold in women softball with Wapda finishing second and KP third. Army also landed gold in women baseball leaving Wapda for silver and HEC for bronze.Army is also leading in taekwondo event that is under way in Abbottabad. Army so far have won 14 gold three silver and four bronze medals in taekwondo event.

Wapda earned six gold medals in taekwondo. Wapda also won eight silver and four bronze medals.In Games badminton event, top seeded Murad Ali (KP), Awais Zahid (Wapda), Muqeet Tahir (HEC) and Irfan Saeed (Wapda) have qualified for semis of men’s event.

In the women singles top seeded Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda), Sehra Akram (Wapda), Zubaira Islam (Army) and Amal Munib (Punjab) reached semi finals.

In the men’s double Irfan Saeed/Azeem Sarwar (Wapda), Awais Zahid/M Atique (Wapda), Kashif Sulehri/Raja M Hasnain (Punjab) and Raja Zulqarnain Haider/Anjum Bashir (Punjab) reached in the semifinals.In the women’s double Mahoor Shahzad/Bushra Qayum (Wapda), Sehra Akram/Huma Javed (Wapda), Zubaira Islam/Wirdha Gohar (Army), Amal Munib/Laiba Masoud (Punjab) qualified for the semifinals.

In the mixed double M Ali Larosh/Ghazala Siddique (Wapda), Azeem Sarwar /Saima Waqas (Wapda), Fazal Ur Rehman/Bakhtawar (Railway) and Raja Zulqarnain Haider/Amal Munib (Punjab) qualified for the semifinals.