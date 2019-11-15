Arshad, Maria steal the show in athletics: Army on verge of National Games’ overall trophy

PESHAWAR: Army continued to move towards grabbing another Quaid-i-Azam Trophy as they were leading the medal chart on the fifth day of the 33rd National Games on which wushu fighter Maaz Khan also lifted gold for Sindh in the 75 kg competitions.

Army, as per unofficial statistics, were leading the table with 126 gold, 89 silvers and 58 bronze. They were, as usual, followed by Wapda with 88 gold, 73 silvers and 62 bronze. Navy were trailing third with 21 gold, nine silvers and five bronze.

ATHLETICS: The country’s premier javelin thrower and Olympics prospect Arshad Nadeem sizzled on the last day of the athletics competitions of the 33rd National Games in which Army finished at the top in men’s section events and Wapda, as usual, won the women’s section competitions here at Qayyum Sports Complex main stadium on Thursday.

Meanwhile Maria Maratab of Army also set new national record in hepthathlon. In men’s section Army finished with 543 points which they got by virtue of lifting 14 gold, 15 silver and seven bronze. Wapda ended as runners-up with 318 points which they secured through eight gold, five silver and nine bronze. Pakistan Air Force (PAF), with 89 points, finished third as they claimed one gold, one silver and four bronze.

KP claimed one silver and two bronze, Punjab picked one silver while Sindh and Navy got one bronze each. In women section Wapda reigned supreme as they finished at the leaders board with 510 points which they claimed by virtue of lifting 14 gold, 13 silver and three bronze. Army finished as runners-up with 364 points which included six gold, seven silver and 12 bronze. Higher Education Commission (HEC) with 90 points finished third with one gold, one silver and two bronze. KP and Punjab secured two bronze each.

Arshad, who had recorded his best throw of 81.52 metre in the World Championships in Doha recently, on Thursday set national record when he recorded 83.65 metre throw to lift gold for Wapda in javelin throw.

In wushu at Hayatabad Sports Complex Maaz Khan did a fine job for Sindh to snare 75 kg gold by beating Wapda’s Haider Ali in commanding style. The international fighter beat several top fighters in style and showed that he is Pakistan’s top seed.

This was the second gold for Sindh as the province had already taken a gold in shooting which held in Jhelum a few days ago.

Meanwhile Navy completed the rout in sailing competitions concluded at Karachi after lifting eight gold medals out of nine events. In match race (J-80 class) on Thursday Navy got gold, Army claimed silver and PAF picked bronze.

In squash women’s singles Madina Zafar of Army, Faiza Zafar of Army, Noor-ul-Huda of Sindh and Sammar Anjum of Wapda qualified for the semifinals.

In men’s football semifinals Wapda defeated Pakistan Air Force (PAF) 2-0. In women handball semifinal in Mardan Wapda bulldozed HEC 39-7 to make it to the final. In the men’s volleyball Wapda prevailed over Army 3-0 to make it to the final.

In women rugby event Army and Wapda qualified for the final. Railways got third and KP claimed fourth position. In judo till filing of the report Army were leading with five gold and one bronze. Wapda trailed at the second place with one gold, two silver and two bronze while Navy were at the third with two silver and two bronze.

In women’s basketball Army and Wapda qualified for the final. Wapda beat Punjab and Army edged past Railways.In men’s basketball, Wapda, Army, PAF and Punjab have qualified for the semifinals.

BOXING: Pakistan’s top seeds did not take pains and qualified for the finals in their respective weight categories of the boxing competitions of the 33rd National Games here at the Lala Aman Boxing Gymnasium at Qayyum Sports Complex on Thursday.

The country’s leading fighter Syed M Asif, Naqeebullah, Niamatullah and Suleman of Army blasted their way into the finals with an enviable ease.

In semifinals, in the 49kg, M Daud Khan of Navy defeated Zohaib Rashid of Sindh 4-1 and Jehanzeb of Wapda whacked Zakir Hussain of Balochistan 4-1 to make it to the final.

Meanwhile Suleman of Army also qualified for final in 64kg. The semifinals were in progress till filing of the report.