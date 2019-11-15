California school shooting injures four

LOS ANGELES: At least four people were injured in a shooting at a high school north of Los Angeles Thursday, triggering a police hunt for the suspect who was later taken into custody.

Police and ambulances swarmed the area around Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Los Angeles, after the early morning shooting sent panicked children running from the area. “Update regarding the shooting at #SaugusHigh, suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital,” tweeted Los Angeles Country Sheriff Alex Villanueva. The suspect was described as a male Asian.

Local media reports said he was 15 years old. Officials at the nearby Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia said they were treating a total of four patients from the high school — three of whom were in critical condition.

Police spokesman Bob Boese, speaking on the local NBC news channel, cautioned that it was not clear if all victims had been located. “Our deputies are doing a systematic search of the campus,” Boese said. He said one weapon had so far been recovered.