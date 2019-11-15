Republicans fumble as impeachment details in hearings corner Trump

By Newsdesk

WASHINGTON: The first day of public impeachment hearings unearthed new evidence potentially implicating President Donald Trump more directly in a scheme to center American policy toward Ukraine on political investigations, heightening the stakes of upcoming proceedings that will include a set of critical witnesses.

William Taylor Jr., the acting ambassador to Ukraine, testified Wednesday about a previously undisclosed July 26 phone call between Trump and Gordon Sondland, the United States ambassador to the European Union, in which the president asked about “the investigations“ he had sought into political rivals.

“The member of my staff could hear President Trump on the phone, asking Ambassador Sondland about ‘the investigations,’ “ Taylor told lawmakers, adding that he understood that they were following up on the matter a day after Trump spoke with Ukraine’s new leader, Volodymyr Zelensky. “Ambassador Sondland told President Trump that the Ukrainians were ready to move forward.”

Taylor said that at the conclusion of the call, his aide asked Sondland what Trump thought of Ukraine and Sondland responded that “President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden.”

Sondland’s attorney said Wednesday that his client will address Taylor’s account when he testifies before Congress next week.Trump said he had no recollection of the call.

“I know nothing about that,” he said during a news conference Wednesday at the White House with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “First time I’ve heard it.” “This is a sham, and it shouldn’t be allowed,” Trump said during the news conference. “I want to find out who is the whistleblower.”

“I move that we subpoena the whistleblower,” Rep. Michael Conaway, R-Texas, said near the beginning of the testimony.Democrats, who later voted down the GOP attempt to question the whistleblower, have announced additional witness testimony slated for next week, including a high-profile hearing featuring Sondland.

They also scheduled a Friday closed-door deposition of David Holmes, the aide to Taylor who overheard Sondland’s alleged call from a restaurant in Kyiv with Trump.

The president lashed out against the impeachment process throughout the day, a venting session that began on Twitter and continued during his meetings at the White House with Erdogan.