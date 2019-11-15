close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
November 15, 2019

Army dogs kill Austrian soldier

VIENNA: wo army dogs apparently savaged and killed an Austrian soldier in his barracks, the defence ministry said Thursday. A colleague found the lifeless body of the 31-year-old dog handler early Thursday near the kennel. “Apparently the dogs attacked the soldier,” the ministry said in a statement. The soldier, who had worked as a dog handler since 2017, was in charge of caring for the dogs at the barracks at Wiener Neustadt near the capital Vienna. One of the dogs was reportedly only six months old.

