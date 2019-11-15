Kuwait PM, cabinet quit after disputes with parliament

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KUWAIT CITY: The Kuwaiti prime minister submitted his resignation Thursday along with his cabinet, officials said, amid allegations of infighting between ministers and criticism of their performance.
Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah “submitted the resignation of the cabinet to the emir... in order to allow for a cabinet reshuffle,” government spokesman Tareq al-Mazrem said in a statement. Minister of Finance Nayef al-Hajraf resigned last month to avoid being questioned in parliament over violating Islamic law by charging interest on loans taken by retired Kuwaitis from the state-run pension agency.
