Schools closed as protests put chokehold on HK

HONG KONG: Pro-democracy protesters challenging Bejing´s rule of Hong Kong choked the city with barricades and rallies for a fourth straight day Thursday, as the police drafted in reinforcements and the government denied rumours of an imminent curfew fuelled by Chinese state media.

The five-month crisis entered a new phase on Monday when hardcore protesters embarked on a campaign to “blossom everywhere” across the international financial hub, in a bid to stretch police resources as thinly as possible. Dressed in their signature black, masked protesters set up barricades on roads, vandalised train stations, rampaged through shopping malls and orchestrated rolling confrontations with riot police in multiple locations. Another element of the protesters´ tactical shift was to disrupt the city for consecutive days in a working week, switching from their long-running strategy of primarily protesting on weekends or in the evenings.