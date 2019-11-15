Women judges make up 20pc in KP’s district judiciary

PESHAWAR: The representation of women judges in the district judiciary is about 20 percent compared to their male counterparts.

The women judges are deputed at20 out of 35 districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The 15 district courts do not have any woman judge. The total number of judicial officers is 550 in the 35 district courts where 112 women judges, including District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ), Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ), Senior Civil Judge (SCJ), and Civil Judge (CJ)/Judicial Magistrate (JM) are performing duties.

Peshawar tops the list of the districts with 20 women judges working at the district courts followed by Swat with 10 female judges. The four women District and Sessions Judges are Rozina Rehman, Sadia Arshad, Kalsoom Azam and Zarqaish Sani are working at Swabi, Battagram, Lower Dir and Hangu districts respectively. According to the official record, the district courts Peshawar have 52 judiciary officers. Twenty of them are female. They include Farah Jamshed, Judge on Special Task and five AD&SJ namely Zeba Rasheed, Aalia Sadia Lodhi, Sadia Andaleeb, Wadeeya Mushtaq Malik and Javeria Sartaj. The lone SCJ is Mah Jabeen while the 13 civil judges/judicial magistrates are Farkhanda Nosheen, Madiha Rehman, Saeeda Akhtar, Alia Bibi, Nazma Shah, Saima Razzaq, Shahnaz, Nazia Parveen, Rabia Yousaf, Nosheen Nisar, Faryal Ayaz, Neelum Ibrahim and Iram Bashir.

The District Courts in Swat have 10 women out of 34 judges. Two of them are AD&SJ namely Hajira Rehman and Hussan Bano. Eight are civil judge/judicial magistrate and include Asma Zahir, Dua-e-Mehreen, Meena Qaisar, Sadaf Ali Khan, Hina Ghafoor, Hina Gul, Sidra Aslam and Maria Shah. At the District Courts in Nowshera, nine out of 18 judicial officers were women. Two of them, Sumera Wali and Sofia Waqar Khattak, were AD&SJ. The remaining seven are CJ/JM. They are Maliha Allauddin, Quratul Ain, Sanam Khalid, Fozia Nasim, Sabeena Jadoon, Kinza Khan and Mehnaz Khan.

At District Courts Abbottabad, the total numbers of judges are 26 and eight are female. Among them, two AD&SJ are Zainab Rehman and Farzina Shaid, one is SCJ (Kiran Shaukat) and six are CJ/JM (Saira Bano, Samina Sahar, Hamna Rehman Qureshi, Sana Shah, Faiza Malik and Faryal Khan Khalil).

At District Courts in Swabi, eight female judges including D&SJ Rozina Rehman, SCJ Sana Afzal and CJ/JM Beenish Ismail Syed, Amina Haider, Sehrish Rana, Aisha Hayat, Attia Rafiq and Noreen Farooq were performing duty.

The seven female judges working at District Courts in Haripur include AD&SJ Shabana Mehsood and CJ/JM Nighat Bibi, Sanam Sajjad, Sadia Haroon, Razia Gul, Sadia Ali and Shahana.

At the District Courts in Mardan, there are six women judges out of the total 30. Among them, three are AD&SJ - Faryal Zia Mufti, Nadia Syed and Hina Mehwish -, one is SCJ Quratul Ain Chand Irfan, one CJ/JM Qurratul Ain Rashid and one Judge Family Court, Sidra Jalal. At the District Courts in Charsadda, among the five female judges there are two SCJ, Imrana Shaheen and Palwasha Reema, and three CJ/JM, namely Aliya, Irum Nousheen and Umal Khair Fatima.

At the courts in Kohat, Karak and Lakki Marwat districts, four women judges were appointed in each court. They include AD&SJ Sumbal Naseer and CJ/JM Marya Wajahat, Faiza Gul and Tamkeen Qaziat District Courts in Kohat. The AD&SJ Farah Attaullah and Lubna Zaman, the SCJ Shah Sultan and CJ/JM Tania Hashmi are working at District Courts in Karak. The CJ/JM Tahira Zainab Malik, Shamim Shah, Aqsa Bibi and Sadia Bibi are working at District Courts in Lakki Marwat.

At three district courts in Battagram, Mansehra and Malakand, three female judges are performing duty in each court. D&SJ Sadia Arshad, AD&SJ Kiran Naz and CJ/JM Nazia Hassan are working at District Courts in Battagram. SCJ Aqsa Saeed and CJ/JM Shandana Khan and Brakhna Hameed are on duty at District Courts in Mansehra and AD&SJ Nusrat Naz and CJ/JM Rabia Abbasi and Sidra Younas are working at the District Courts in Malakand.

At four district courts of the province, only two female judges are performing duty in each district. The women judges are working at District Courts in Lower Dir, Buner, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.

D&SJ Kalsoom Azam and SCJ Shams-ul-Huda are working at District Courts in Lower Dir, SCJ Farhana Tabassum and CJ/JM Sidra Azmat at District Courts in Buner, AD&SJ Saima Asim and Farina Mehreen at District Courts in Bannu and CJ/JM Nadia Gul Wazir and Iram Aisha are performing their duty at the District Courts in Dera Ismail Khan. At the District Courts in Hangu and Tank, only one female judge each is available. They are Zarqaish Sani who is working as the D&SJ at Hangu and Kinza Shoukat as CJ/JM at District Court in Tank. However, there are 15 districts courts in the province where no female judge is present. These include District Courts in Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, Upper Dir, Kolai Palas, Shangla, Bajaur, Torghar, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, North Waziristan and South Waziristan.