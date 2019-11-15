Technicians face action

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Subsequent to an inquiry, Government Mian Munshi Hospital Lahore Medical Superintendent Dr Noor Muhammad has recommended the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department secretary to transfer four lab technicians. A committee comprising three senior doctors namely Dr Shahbaz Asghar Opal, Mubarak Ahmad and Dr Umar Farooq was constituted to look into the matter.
