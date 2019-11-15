close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2019

Technicians face action

Lahore

LAHORE:Subsequent to an inquiry, Government Mian Munshi Hospital Lahore Medical Superintendent Dr Noor Muhammad has recommended the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department secretary to transfer four lab technicians. A committee comprising three senior doctors namely Dr Shahbaz Asghar Opal, Mubarak Ahmad and Dr Umar Farooq was constituted to look into the matter.

