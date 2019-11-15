Advice for diabetics

Diabetes may cause blindness due to effects of uncontrolled sugar on the retina of the eyes. In a statement issued in connection with the World Diabetes Day on Thursday, Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan, professor of ophthalmology and CEO of Mayo Hospital, said that diabetes affected the eyes in many ways. “It increases the risk of eye infection, early cataract formation but the most serious one was the blindness due to the effects of uncontrolled diabetes on the retina of the eye,” he added.