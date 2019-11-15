close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2019

Advice for diabetics

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2019

Diabetes may cause blindness due to effects of uncontrolled sugar on the retina of the eyes. In a statement issued in connection with the World Diabetes Day on Thursday, Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan, professor of ophthalmology and CEO of Mayo Hospital, said that diabetes affected the eyes in many ways. “It increases the risk of eye infection, early cataract formation but the most serious one was the blindness due to the effects of uncontrolled diabetes on the retina of the eye,” he added.

