Govt ready to hold LG polls: Raja Basharat

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that the Punjab government is ready to conduct Local Governments (LG) election in accordance with the schedule given to the Lahore High Court and Election Commission of Pakistan for which process of delimitation and transition is in progress.

He was addressing a reception given by him in honour of the delegation comprising parliamentarians of the four provincial assemblies Thursday. He also gave briefings on his portfolios and the new Punjab LG system. He said an active team under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Bazdar was working in Punjab, which led to the PTI's government performing well in all fields. He said that the Punjab Assembly passed 18 bills in the first year of record legislation while 23 other important bills are in the pipeline for approval.

The new LG system will bring real change because through the Neighborhood Councils and Panchayats, local bodies will be established at every muhallah and village level. He said that in the new LG system, mayor would be able to control all development institutions independently.

price hike: Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Thursday warned the officers against negligence in the campaign against price hike, saying that timely redress of consumers' complaints about profiteering and hoarding be ensured as no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

The chief secretary (CS) was chairing a meeting held to review the steps being taken to tackle artificial price hike in the province.

The CS said that a check on demand and supply of commodities should also be kept, besides monitoring their prices and crackdown on profiteers, hoarders and those creating artificial dearness should also be scaled up throughout the province. He said instructions had been issued to the administrative secretaries to pay visits to districts to review the measures being taken for controlling prices.