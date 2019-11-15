Office-bearers

Eleven organisations from civil society create the Forum on Information and Democracy, a new international entity tasked with implementing principles of international partnership on information & democracy, an intergovernmental agreement signed by a coalition of 30 States on the margins of the UN General Assembly last September.

It is the continuation of the international process launched by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in September 2018. In the context of the Paris Peace Forum on November 12, 11 organisations unveiled the newly-created Forum on Information & Democracy. This new entity will issue recommendations for standards in order to encourage the regulation and self-regulation of the space of information and communication.