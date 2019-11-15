Zara Tindall becomes Cheltenham director

LONDON: Zara Tindall MBE has described it as an “honour” to become a director at Cheltenham Racecourse.The Queen’s granddaughter is a regular visitor to the home of National Hunt Racing and has owned, bred and pre-trained in the past — and currently has horses at Martin Keighley’s yard.

She won the gold medal at the Eventing World Championships in Aachen in 2006 - which led to the British public voting her BBC Sports Personality of the Year. She was awarded an MBE in 2007 for services to equestrianism.“I’m passionate about horseracing, particularly on the jumps side, and the absolute pinnacle of that is Cheltenham,” she said. “Racing is simply the most exciting sport, and it’s open to all.