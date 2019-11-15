Scotland pay fine, regret typhoon comments

LONDON: The Scottish Rugby Union has paid a Â£70,000 ($90,000) fine and “expressed its regret” for comments made in relation to the threatened cancellation of their World Cup pool match with hosts Japan due to Typhoon Hagibis, World Rugby said on Thursday.

Scotland were desperate for the game to be played because if it had been cancelled it would have counted as a 0-0 draw and they would have been eliminated. SRU chief executive Mark Dodson had said Scotland would not become “collateral damage” of the typhoon and threatened legal action if the game did not go ahead.

“World Rugby can confirm that the Scottish Rugby Union has expressed its regret and has confirmed it will not challenge World Rugby further on this matter,” the federation said in a statement on Thursday.