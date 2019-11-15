close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 15, 2019

Scotland pay fine, regret typhoon comments

Sports

AFP
November 15, 2019

LONDON: The Scottish Rugby Union has paid a Â£70,000 ($90,000) fine and “expressed its regret” for comments made in relation to the threatened cancellation of their World Cup pool match with hosts Japan due to Typhoon Hagibis, World Rugby said on Thursday.

Scotland were desperate for the game to be played because if it had been cancelled it would have counted as a 0-0 draw and they would have been eliminated. SRU chief executive Mark Dodson had said Scotland would not become “collateral damage” of the typhoon and threatened legal action if the game did not go ahead.

“World Rugby can confirm that the Scottish Rugby Union has expressed its regret and has confirmed it will not challenge World Rugby further on this matter,” the federation said in a statement on Thursday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports