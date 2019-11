Pakistan rules out deal on Indian spy Jadhav

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday strongly rejected any deal on Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, saying the decision of International Court of Justice (ICJ) would be implemented in accordance with the law of the land.

“Absolutely no deal on Kulbhushan. We will honour the ICJ judgment in light of the law of Pakistan and there should be no doubt about it,” Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said at a weekly press briefing held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

The spokesman endorsed an earlier statement of the Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor that rejected speculations about an amendment to Pakistan Army Act to implement the ICJ verdict regarding the serving Indian navy commander.

The United Nations’ top court based in The Hague, Netherlands, in its final decision on July 17 this year after two-year long proceedings had ruled “an effective review and reconsideration of the death sentence by Pakistan, by the means of its own choosing of legislation”.

The spokesman said Kartarpur Corridor was open for visit by any citizen of Pakistan but clarified that media crew would require a prior security clearance for its equipment. On first day of opening, around 12,000 persons including from India and Pakistan visited the Gurdwara, whereas up to 5,000 will be allowed in future on daily basis, he added.

On recent decision of Indian Supreme Court in Ayodhya case, the spokesman said: “The dangerous precedent had put all mosques across India under threat. After Ayodhya case, the veneer of the so-called image of secular India has been completely shredded”.

Dr Faisal said Pakistan strongly condemned the 1992 demolition of Babri Mosque where Muslims used to pray for the last 450 years and added it would raise voice at different levels against the decision of Indian judiciary that permitted construction of temple at the site.

The spokesman said India had cornered itself after its wrong decision of abrogating the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by scrapping Articles 370 and 35-A. He called upon the international community to pressurise India on lifting the three-month-long continuous curfew and internet blockage and also release the detained Kashmiri leaders.

He rejected the notion that Pakistan had toned down its protest on Kashmir, saying there was no change in policy. “Pakistan is not inching back from its stance on Kashmir and will always stand by it,” he added.

About 265 fake websites run by India in over 60 countries for propaganda including targeting Pakistan, Dr Faisal said the study by an independent organisation was a manifestation of the fact that “nothing good could be expected” from India.

Asked update on inquiry related to entry of social media star Hareem Shah into the briefing room of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the spokesman said: “We have ascertained the facts and all necessary measures have been taken to prevent occurrence of any such incidents in future”.