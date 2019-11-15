Lightning kills 21 in Thar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MITHI: At least 21 people, including women, were killed as lightning bolts strike several areas of Thar district during spell of rains which lashed parts of Sindh from late Wednesday night, Geo News reported.Besides human casualties, dozens of livestock were also killed in related incidents. Intermittent showers and thunder bolts during recent spell of rains also inflicted heavy losses to standing crops.
