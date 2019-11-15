Rs500m recovered from Ishaq Dar’s bank accounts, claims NAB

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) claimed on Thursday it had recovered Rs500 million from former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s bank accounts.

The anti-corruption watchdog, in a statement, said the amount recovered under an ongoing investigation from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader’s accounts had been transferred to the provincial government. In Gulberg, Dar’s four kanal house worth millions of rupees had been handed over to the Punjab government, it said. Meanwhile, the NAB would expand the scope of investigation into mega corruption scandals. That was decided at a meeting of NAB’s executive board chaired by its Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. Director General NAB Lahore Shehzad Saleem briefed the chairman on mega corruption cases.

The NAB said the meeting discussed the cases against Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The meeting also discussed cases against Sharif brothers in Raiwind road construction. The NAB chief said the bureau had recovered Rs71 billion in the last few months.The NAB chairman hailed the performance of Lahore bureau and said record recovery was made in last two years. He said negligence in duty would not be tolerated.