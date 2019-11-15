Roadblocks appear as JUI-F’s ‘Plan B’ kicks off

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Sporadic blockade of highways erupted in major cities of the country on Thursday as Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) activists following their party chief’s orders expanded protest across the country as part of “Plan B”.

JUI-F’s 13-day sit-in was abruptly called off in the federal capital late on Wednesday where thousands of Maulana Fazl’s followers and activists of allied parties had been camping since November 1 calling for Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign and call fresh elections. The protesterson Thursday blocked major arteries and highways — including Hakimabad Grand Trunk (GT) Road in Nowshera and Hub River Road on the outskirts of Karachi. Despite the Pakistan Peoples Party distancing itself from Maulana Fazl’s Plan B and saying they will not allow activists to block roads, the JUI-F protesters barricaded the highway linking Karachi with the Hub River Road.

The protest that began around 2pm forced locals to abandon their vehicles and walk home. Vehicles travelling between Sindh and Balochistan were diverted to Manghopir Road. Similar protests were witnessed in Balochistan where sit-ins were staged in Khuzdar and Qila Abdullah.

Separately, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan presided a meeting to assess the situation. According to KP spokesperson Ajmal Khan Wazir, the JUI-F can use their democratic right but protesters should not do anything which affects the everyday life of citizens.

Addressing a press conference, Wazir said the Azadi March participants were facilitated in every way in Islamabad. “The Constitution allows you to hold protests but it does not allow you to block roads,” he said, adding: “It is the responsibility of the state to safeguard people’s life and property.” He also asserted that the KP government was monitoring the situation and has Plan A, B and C as well.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with Maulana Fazl to resolve the matter of his protest peacefully.Talking to the media after the meeting, Chaudhry Shujaat called for letting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif go abroad for medical treatment, adding: “Life is in the hands of Allah Almighty”. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan should refrain from taking such measures which may put him in a difficult position.

Referring to Azadi March, the PML-Q leader said: “Maulana Fazl is a democratic person…We want a system that meets the expectations of the people.”Speaking on the occasion, Pervaiz Elahi asserted that this was the only sit-in which was conducted with a lot of discipline. “All the parties are standing behind Maulana and he is the only leader of the opposition now.”

Maulana Fazl told the media that they held sit-in in a peaceful manner.

“If Prime Minister Khan had resigned, the protest would not have spread throughout the country,” he said, adding: “We are fighting a war for the nation and will protest democratically.”The JUI-F chief said gatherings had begun nationwide. “Workers are gathering on all major highways. The workers have a clear direction not to disturb any citizen.”Responding to a question regarding Sharif, he said it was extremely unethical to demand a guarantee, adding the former premier should be allowed to travel abroad for treatment.