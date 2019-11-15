Ruling in contempt cases against Firdous, Sarwar reserved

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict in contempt of court cases against Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan till November 25.

During the proceedings, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah questioned the aviation minister for his comments against the medical board that was constituted for former premier Nawaz Sharif. He asked the minister whether he realised what he had said and why he went against the medical board.

Sarwar replied it was a political statement, to which Justice Minallah asked him that he cannot give such statements as a federal minister. He said the prime minister and his minister were saying two different things and added the minister’s statement fell under the category of contempt of court.

He asked Sarwar that he tried to cast doubts about a judicial decision. The aviation minister responded he only expressed doubt over the medical board’s opinion vis-à-vis granting the former premier bail on medical grounds.

Justice Minallah said the purpose of summoning the minister was to make him understand. Sarwar offered an unconditional apology, saying: “I apologise if my remarks have caused any pain to the court”.

The chief justice said: “The court does not experience pain.” He added: “Court verdicts are recorded by the history.” Justice Minallah asked Sarwar to submit whatever he wanted to say in writing. The minister responded: “I don’t want to contest this case that is why I am offering an unconditional apology.” Special Assistant Dr Awan also appeared before the court for hearing of an identical case. Later, the court reserved its verdict in both the cases till November 25.