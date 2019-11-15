Lok Mela begins today

Islamabad: The National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Thursday announced the holding of its annual mega event known as Lok Mela from today (Friday). The festival will last until Nov 24 at Lok Virsa Complex, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian, Islamabad. The main features include provincial cultural pavilions, artisans at work, folk songs and dance performances, exotic craft bazaar, cultural nights, folkloric performances and many other activities.