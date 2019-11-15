Lok Mela begins today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Thursday announced the holding of its annual mega event known as Lok Mela from today (Friday). The festival will last until Nov 24 at Lok Virsa Complex, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian, Islamabad. The main features include provincial cultural pavilions, artisans at work, folk songs and dance performances, exotic craft bazaar, cultural nights, folkloric performances and many other activities.
Islamabad: The National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Thursday announced the holding of its annual mega event known as Lok Mela from today (Friday). The festival will last until Nov 24 at Lok Virsa Complex, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian, Islamabad. The main features include provincial cultural pavilions, artisans at work, folk songs and dance performances, exotic craft bazaar, cultural nights, folkloric performances and many other activities.