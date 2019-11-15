Moot cautions against propaganda

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar on Thursday cautioned especially the youth and women to stay aware and steadfast against the propaganda onslaught launched by the enemy through a ‘soft offense’ by using internet and the cyber space.The two-day conference titled ‘Role of Youth and Women in Peace Building, Cyber Security and Safe Internet’ was organized by the University of Peshawar in collaboration with International Islamic University School and College Peshawar.