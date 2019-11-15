Traffic police take steps to regulate traffic in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD: The traffic police have taken steps to regulate traffic in all the eight districts of Hazara division, said a senior cop.

"The steps are cut in of 50 per cent traffic challans, check on underage driving, ensuring drug-free public transport and "No helmet no fuel" campaign," said Regional Police Officer, Hazara div, Mazharul Haq Kakakhel told reporters on Thursday.

The official said he first examined the data of last year accidents, according to which 722 mishaps occurred in 2018 in Hazara region which included 197 fatal and 525 non-fatal ones. The number of fatalities stood at 249, he added. "We have no other option but to redefine our priorities and cope with the issue along the scientific lines," he argued.