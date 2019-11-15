Govt failed to deliver in Fata, say opposition leaders

LANDIKOTAL: The leaders of various parties and social activists on Thursday termed Fata merger a historical step but believed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had failed to redress grievances of people in the tribal districts.

They said this by political leaders and activists at a “Meet- the- Press” programme of Landikotal Press Club. Khyber Welfare Home president and political activist Aamir Afridi said that though Fata merger was a long-awaited demand of the tribal people, still many issues need to be addressed.

He said he was part of the delegation that met the former army chief and the then inspector general of KP police Salahuddin Khan, who pledged to recruit 30,000 tribal youths in the police and other paramilitary troops after Fata merger. He said the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) had been declared null and void in the erstwhile Fata but the people there are still treated under the same kinds of draconian laws.

Aamir said that corruption in tribal districts was the major issue while health and education departments need to be reformed so that they could deliver in the best interests of the tribal people. PPP’s Shah Rehman said: “PTI government is an unannounced martial law rule and it is openly occupying minerals and other resources of the tribal districts.”

PML-N Landikotal president Israr Shinwari said that they could not see any difference after Fata was merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said they had no electricity when they had FCR in Fata and still they face 22 hours load-shedding. PTI leader Shahid Khan demanded the merger committee to prioritise the most urgent problems in the tribal districts. He said judicial complexes in the tribal districts be set up forthwith.