AJK president calls for combating Indian designs

PESHAWAR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Masood Khan Thursday said that India had imposed an undeclared war on Indian occupied Kashmir, which needed to be combated at education, technological, media and military fronts.

He was speaking at the one-day seminar on “Exposing True Face of Fascist India: Pakistan’s Comprehensive Media Strategy,” arranged by the Department of International Relations, University of Peshawar.

The seminar was also addressed by Chairman of Kashmir Committee of the National Assembly Syed Fakhar Imam, vice-chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Mohammad Asif, chairperson of the department Dr Minhas Majeed Khan and others.

Masood Khan in his keynote address said that diplomacy and war were the two options left to resolve the longstanding issue of Kashmir. He paid glowing tributes to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their role in liberating the Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Masood Khan said that youth should be aware of the killings of Muslims in the occupied Kashmir. He said that 15,000 Kashmiri youth have been kidnapped under state supervision in Kashmir, while mass harassment of Kashmiri women was going on. He urged the mainstream media in the country to highlight the Kashmir issue in the right manner on both internal and international fronts.

The AJK president urged the students to better equip themselves with education, technological advancement and artificial intelligence as this way they could better combat the Indian designs.

He also explained the difference between freedom fighting and terrorism. He said that defending oneself and one’s land is not terrorism. He said the freedom movement in Kashmir would turn successful one day.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Fakhar Imam said that the Indian government through its state terrorism in Kashmir had violated the two key principles of their own constitution, ie democracy and secularism.

He said that terrorist activities on the part of Indian government and its patronised terrorist outfits have made India a leading source of spreading terrorism in the world. Syed Fakhar Imam added that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ideology of ‘Hindutva’ has actually trampled the secular constitution of the so-called biggest democracy.

He said the number of Muslim members in the Indian parliament has been reduced to 23 from 46 since 1980, which speaks volume of the fact that Indian claim of secularism is merely a hollow slogan. The Kashmir committee chairman criticised the Narendra Modi government for what he termed his anti-democracy and anti-humanity actions. He said the government was taking up the Kashmir issue at all the international forums in an appropriate manner. Minhas Majeed Khan in her welcome remarks shed light on the current situation in the Indian Held Kashmir.