Thu Nov 14, 2019
French, German ambassadors meet governor

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

LAHORE: French Ambassador Marc Barety and German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck in a joint meeting with Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar announced support for the renewal of GSP-Plus status to Pakistan by European Union. Talking to the media here on Wednesday, Governor Ch Sarwar said that his meeting with German and French ambassadors was very fruitful, and Pakistan had so far grabbed benefits worth 15 billion dollars from GSP-Plus status. He said provision of all facilities to foreign investors was being ensured. He thanked the German envoy for highlighting Kashmir issue by German Chancellor during her visit to India. Later, the governor participated in a seminar on ‘Prioritising Human Rights in Pakistan’ organised by Punjab Assembly and Democracy Reporting International at a local hotel.

