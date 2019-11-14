Opposition used and left Maulana: PTI

LAHORE: The federal cabinet members claimed that the government wisely handled the JUI-F dharna in the capital and said that all the future plans of Maulana Fazlur Rehman will also be handled with sagacity.

"The JUI-F dharna was an attack of extremist forces on Islamabad which has been rejected as no common man showed any interest in it," said Federal Minister Fawad Ch while talking to The News.

He said that the entire politics of Fazlur Rehman revolved around hatred and extremism which had been rejected by the nation once again. Fawad Chaudhry, while responding to a question about Plan B and Plan C of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, said that the government had handled the sit-in of extremist forces quite wisely and it would also handle the other matters with the same spirit.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said the JUI-F decision to call off Dharna shows that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has realised how Opposition has used him.

Talking to The News, the minister said that the future of all the next plans of Maulana whether its B or C would also be visible to the nation very soon.

Ali Zaidi, another Federal Minister, while commenting on the situation in Islamabad and JUI-F’s working on Plan B and

C stated that it was not a ‘big deal.’

Regarding the issue related to the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he stated that he (Ali Zaidi) simply failed to understand why some in the Sharif family and PML-N were playing with the life of their leader.