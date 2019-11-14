Judicial remand of Hamza, Khwaja brothers extended

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz till November 28 in an assets beyond means case.

Previously, the court had extended the judicial remand of Hamza in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Kot Lakhpat Jail authorities produced Hamza in the court amid tight security as heavy contingents of law-enforcement agencies had cordoned off the court premises. As the hearing commenced, the judge asked the NAB prosecutor about the reference against the opposition leader. The prosecutor said reference will be filed soon. The court exempted Shahbaz Sharif from personal appearance. Meanwhile, PML-N leaders Khwaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khwaja Salman Rafique reached the accountability court to attend proceedings in the Paragon Housing scam.