close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 14, 2019

Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Top Story

 
November 14, 2019

No amendment to Army Act: ISPR DG

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday set aside speculations for amendment to Pakistan Army Act to implement International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict to give right of appeal to Indian terrorist Kulbhushan Jadhav.

"Speculations of amendment in Pak Army Act to implement ICJ verdict regarding convicted Indian terrorist Cdr. Kulbhushan Jadhav are incorrect," the DG ISPR said in a tweet.

The spokesman for Pakistan Army, however, said various legal options for review and reconsideration of the case are being considered. "Final status shall be shared in due course of time," he said. On the other hand, the federal government did not release any statement to clarify reports which continued to appear on the media the whole day on Wednesday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story