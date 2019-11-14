Silent protest on 101st day in IHK

ISLAMABAD: People in Held Kashmir and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continue to observe silent protest on 101st day (Wednesday) against Indian occupation by downing their shutters and staying away from schools and offices.

According to Kashmir Media Service, public transport is also almost absent from the roads.

However, thin movement of private vehicles is observed on the roads. Shops only open for a brief period in the morning and evening. Meanwhile, life continues to remain affected in the Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions on 101st day. Restrictions under Section 144 are enforced amid massive presence of Indian forces.

Internet, SMS and prepaid mobile services continue to remain suspended for the people living in the Valley.

On completion of 100 days of Indian military siege and communications blackout in occupied Kashmir; on Tuesday, scores of journalists working with different media organisations staged a protest march at the press club in Srinagar against the continued suspension of internet services in the Valley.

They demanded immediate restoration of the services to facilitate the media persons for discharging their professional duties.

The protesting journalists were holding their laptops with open blank screens or placards with the words ‘100 days no internet’ and ‘stop humiliating Kashmiri journalists