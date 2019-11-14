Nawaz’s ECL issue: PTI leader, MQM senator oppose govt’s conditions

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Ali Zafar and MQM Senator Muhammad Ali Saif have rejected the stance of Law Minister Barrister Farogh Nasim for putting condition of indemnity bond and bounding former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to return within four weeks after getting medical treatment abroad. Talking in Capital Talk programme of Geo New hosted by Hamid Mir, Barrister Ali Zafar said if the decision was challenged in the court then it may be declared void. He said the court has not put any condition while granting bail to Nawaz Sharif and there is no justification for the government to put conditions on the ECL issue now. Senator Muhammad Ali Saif said that there is no space for indemnity bond in the Constitution for removing someone’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL). He said it is not legal, but a political decision and a new precedent is being set. He said no legal or logical brain will accept this decision. Legal expert and JUI-F leader Kamran Murtaza and SCBA former president Rashid A Rizvi also participated in the talk show.

Kamran Murtaza said the cabinet has misused its powers by seeking indemnity bond from Nawaz Sharif for going abroad for medical treatment.

Rashid A Rizvi said it is unprecedented that the condition of indemnity bond has been put for removing name from ECL and treatment abroad.