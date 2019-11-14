French cyclist Poulidor dies

PARIS: French cyclist Raymond Poulidor, who gained huge affection as an eternal runner-up in the Tour de France, has died at the age of 83, his wife told AFP on Wednesday.Poulidor had been hospitalised since early October and “he left us this morning,” his wife Gisele told AFP from their home in western France. His astonishing career spanned 25 years but he will always be remembered for the races he failed to win.