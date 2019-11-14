Seven soldiers killed in missile attack in Yemen’s Marib

ABU DHABI: Seven Yemeni soldiers were killed in a missile attack Wednesday in the central province of Marib held by the Saudi-led coalition, a medic and military official said. The strike on a Marib military base came after six people, among them four civilians, were killed in an attack last week on another base in the Red Sea coastal town of Mokha. The uptick in violence follows weeks of relative calm in the war between the internationally-recognised government — backed by the coalition — and Iran-aligned Huthi rebels. A military official, on condition of anonymity, said the Huthis carried out Wednesday´s attack. Seven soldiers, including two senior officers, were killed and 12 others injured, he told AFP, in a casualty toll confirmed by a medic at Marib hospital.