NAB decides to further probe charges against ex-IGP Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday decided to further examine ongoing inquiry against ex-Inspector General Police Sindh Ghulam Shabbir Sheikh and others in abuse of authority etc. as per law.

The Executive Board meeting of National Accountability Bureau was held on Wednesday with the chair of its Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal at NAB Headquarters. It was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability, Director General Accountability NAB, Director General, Operation Division NAB and other senior officers of the Bureau.

The Executive Board of the NAB also decided to further examine the inquiry against the owners/ directors and others of Al Tutmish Medical Society.

The NAB’s Executive Board accorded approval of closing inquiry against the officers/officials of KDA, government of Sindh in the light of the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The meeting also authorised closing investigations against Dr Ahmed Nadeem Akbar, former registrar PMDC, Imran Taj, General Manager Nespak, Aftab Ahmed, Associate Engineer Nespak, Fawad Butt, Proprietor of Messer’s Construction Experts and others, Wali Muhammad Naij, former superintending engineer Khairpur, Irrigation Circle, Sukkur and others, Dr Parveen Naeem Shah, Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University and others, Manzoor Ahmed Malik former Sheet Clerk, SSP office, Jackobabad and others.

The Executive Board of the NAB authorised closing inquiries against officials/ officers of Board of Revenue, Defence Housing Society Karachi, Port Qasim Authority, Karachi Port Trust and others, Saeed Ahmed Jakhrani, former Director NARA Canal (SEDA), Mirpur Khas, officers/ officials of Irrigation Division, Nasrat division and others due to the absence of any proof.

While speaking in the meeting, Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said the priority of NAB is to eradicate corruption from the country besides recovering looted money from the plunderers. “The NAB is also concentrating to take mega corruption cases to logical conclusion,” he said.

He said by pursuing ‘Accountability for All’ policy, NAB has recovered Rs71 billion directly or indirectly in last 23 months. “The World Economic Forum in its recent report has lauded bureau’s performance,” he said.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said the NAB’s faith is corruption free Pakistan. Overall conviction ratio of NAB cases is 70 percent. NAB has filed 610 corruption references in Accountability Courts in last 23 months. “1235 corruption references involving Rs900 billion are currently in different Accountability Courts,” he said.

He said the bureau was striving to recover billions of rupees looted from people from 44 suspects under custody in Mudarba/Musharka scams.

NAB chairman directed all Director Generals to take complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations within the prescribed timeframe.