Kashmir issue: Impression of India failing, Pakistan gaining wrong

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that people of Jammu and Kashmir will take their destiny in their own hands and change the situation on ground and like Berlin Wall, will raze to ground one day the fence erected by India along the Lone of Control (LoC).

Sardar Masood was speaking as a chief guest on the inaugural session of 2-day Pioneer Initiative on “Peace and Development in South Asia, Middle East, Central Asia (SAMECA): Partners in Peace Developing Together” organised by Islamabad Policy Research Institute here Wednesday. The initiative is part of Margalla Dialogue intended to be Track 1.5. Maria Sultan, Director-General, South Asia Strategic Stability Institute, acted as the moderator. Diplomats from China, Malaysia and Turkey, the only three countries that supported Pakistan at UNO, also attended.

He said that third parties and UNO should at least recognise that there is a conflict in South Asia as only then effort can be made to solve it. He said that UN regime in India is not active. He said that what left for us is to only outreach to our constituency in both parts of Kashmir, Pakistan, our diaspora and world communities at large. He said what is worrying is rising trend of exclusiveness of world powers. India can get away with after murder like world powers are doing.

Sardar Masood said that in Pakistan, one got the impression that India is failing and we are gaining. He called it a wrong feeling. He said India will also take steps after SC decision on Ayodhya mosque. He said that India has targeted Pakistan and also Muslim minority in India. How it can be a success for Pakistan, he asked. Ahmer Bilal Soofi, President, Research Society of International Law, said that Ayodhya judgment will have political cost for BJP government. He said Indian action on Aug 5 violates international law as well as Indian Constitution. He said that we should not wait for reaction of international community. He lamented that there is violation of well documented human rights in the valley.

Mishaal Hussein Mullick, Chairperson, Peace and Cultural Organisation, and wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Mullick, said that her husband is the only one kept in death cell and being tortured. Referring to last year’s “powerful resolution” of a UN body, she said that UN has not forgotten Kashmir. She said that from Security Council resolutions, to Shimla Accord, India backed out from all agreements it signed. She said that the world should listen to the voice of Kashmiris.

She referred to half widows and half mothers who don’t know where their husbands and children are. She stressed practical steps and not just passing resolutions in seminars. She said that if UN resolutions are not the option, then war is the only option which comity of the nation should try to prevent.

Maria Sultan said that Kashmir is a black spot in Indo-Pak resolutions. Fawzia Koofi, former MP and Chairperson, Movement of Change for Afghanistan, Sohail Mehmood, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Lt Gen (retd) Zahid Latif, Secretary, Ministry of Defence Production, also spoke on the occasion.