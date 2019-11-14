Kulbhushan case: DG ISPR rubbishes claims of amendment to Army Act

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday set aside speculations for amendment to Pakistan Army Act to implement International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict to give right of appeal to Indian terrorist Kulbhushan Jadhav.

“Speculations of amendment in Pak Army Act to implement ICJ verdict regarding convicted Indian terrorist Cdr. Kulbhushan Jadhav are incorrect,” the DG ISPR said in a tweet. The spokesman for Pakistan Army, however, said various legal options for review and reconsideration of the case are being considered.

“Final status shall be shared in due course of time,” he said.

On the other hand, the federal government did not release any statement to clarify reports which continued to appear on the media the whole day on Wednesday.