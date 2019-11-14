Judicial remand of Hamza extended till 28th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz till November 28 in an assets beyond means case.

Previously, the court had extended the judicial remand of Hamza in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Kot Lakhpat Jail authorities produced Hamza in the court amid tight security as heavy contingents of law-enforcement agencies had cordoned off the court premises. As the hearing commenced, the judge asked the NAB prosecutor about the reference against the opposition leader. The prosecutor informed the court that reference against the accused will be filed soon.

The court exempted Shahbaz Sharif from personal appearance in the case for Wednesday after his counsel informed the court that Shahbaz is busy in the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, PML-N leaders Khwaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khwaja Salman Rafique reached the accountability court to attend proceedings in the Paragon Housing scam.

The NAB submitted the confessional statement of Qaiser Amin Butt before the court after which the court extended the judicial remand of both the brothers by November 21. The court summoned more witnesses for next hearing.