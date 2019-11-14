‘KFUEIT to emerge among top rank university soon’

BAHAWALPUR: The Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Rahimyar Khan has given a lofty vision of becoming a world class university soon. These views were expressed by newly appointed Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Suleman Tahir while talking to media here on Wednesday. Prof Dr Tahir told that initially international conferences, seminars, global linkages and talks of international speakers on advanced research would be hallmark of this vision. The VC said that the KFUEIT would emerge among the top ranks in national and Asian landscape very soon. It would have its unique recognition of a student centric university with best opportunities of quality education and research, state-of-the-art infrastructure and laboratories, enhanced focus on sports and other extracurricular activities, he added.