Clerk held for taking bribe

JHANG: The ACE on Wednesday arrested a clerk of assistant commissioner office when he was taking Rs 10,000 as bribe from a citizen. Complainant Mazhar Abbas informed the ACE authorities that accused Ghulam Abbas was demanding bribe from him to clear his file. Taking notice of the complaint, the ACE team raided and caught the accused red-handed when he was taking bribe from the complainant.