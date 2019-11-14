KPHA not happy with organisers

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Hockey Association has lodged strong protest with the 33rd National Games organising committee over missing out provincial legends while erecting giant portraits of former legends in and around Lala Ayub Stadium in Peshawar.

KP Hockey Association President Zahir Shah said he was surprised at organising committee’s decision to ignore KP hockey legends like Brig (r) Hamid Hameedi, Rashid Junior, Fazalur Rehman Bulla and preferring Islahuddin Siddiqui instead.

“We respect all the former legends as they served Pakistan hockey in thick and thin. However, we believe that since KP Olympics committee is the host, those KP legends should be given right projection. “There is no big name in country’s hockey than Brig (r) Hamidi who died recently and even have represented Pakistan at five Olympics. He deserved support as he is no more with us and belongs to KP. His name and stature needs to be promoted amongst younger lot.

“I am surprised at the decision to pick Islahuddin instead. He is legend but the thing is that he has no contribution for KP provincial hockey. I don’t know who is behind this. Whether it is the work of KP government or organising committee but it is a big injustice to KP hockey legends. I have raised the matter with the concern,” Zahir Shah said.

He also expressed surprise over keeping association out of such decisions. “Such decisions should have been taken in consultation with the provincial association. Sadly, no one has spoken to me or KP hockey regarding giant photos of former players.” Zahir Shah also said he had been facing many problems in organising National Games hockey event.

“We want Games to meet real success and are making our utmost efforts to organise the matches in best possible way.”