Thu Nov 14, 2019
AFP
November 14, 2019

Two held in Poland over planned attacks on Muslims

AFP
November 14, 2019

WARSAW: Two members of a "terrorist group" suspected of planning bomb and gun attacks on Muslims have been arrested in Poland, the security services announced Wednesday.

Officers arrested the two suspects in Warsaw and in the northwest city of Szczecin, Stanislaw Zaryn, of the country´s internal security service (ABW), told AFP. They seized chemicals that could have been used to make large quantities of explosives after searching locations in the centre, south and northwest of the country.

"The arrests are the result of an intelligence-gathering exercise by the ABW about an extremist group whose aim was to terrorise people" of the Muslim faith in Poland, said a statement from the agency. "These are the first two arrests of members of this group, which was preparing acts of violence in Poland," Zaryn said.

