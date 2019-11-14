Xi’s diplomacy gives fresh impetus to China-Greece ties

ATHENS: Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the Acropolis Museum on Tuesday before he wrapped up his three-day state visit to Greece. A day before, he visited the Piraeus Port following separate talks with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The two arrangements epitomize what the Chinese leader has described as the “two wheels” to drive bilateral relations, namely practical cooperation and inter-civilizational dialogue.

Thanks to their concerted two-pronged efforts, the two ancient civilizations are forging an increasingly fruitful partnership and solid friendship in the new era. Accompanied by Pavlopoulos and his wife, Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, visited the Acropolis Museum in Athens on Tuesday morning. The couples listened attentively to the interpreter. Xi stopped and asked questions from time to time.

The Chinese president said the tour left him a beautiful and memorable impression, and deepened his understanding of ancient Greek civilization. He said he felt the impact of history and further realized that China and Greece, as two ancient civilizations, have much in common.

“Undoubtedly, these are two countries with enormous cultural richness. The two countries meet in the middle of the Silk Road and join forces,” said Atlamazoglou.