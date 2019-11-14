Naval chief meets Qatari PM, naval officials

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi who is on an official visit to Qatar, called on Qatari prime minister, Chief of Staff of Qatari Armed Forces, commander Qatar Emiri Naval Forces (QENF).

He also visited various Qatari Naval facilities including Maritime Warfare and Training Centre, Ghanem Bin Mohammad Ghanem Academy and Al-Jazeera Media Network.

During meetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser Bin Khalifa Al Thani and Chief of Staff of Qatari Armed Forces Lt General Ghanem Bin Shaheen Al-Ghanem, issues related to regional security and stability and matters of mutual interest including bilateral military collaboration were discussed. The dignitaries acknowledged the significance of strong bilateral defence ties and agreed on further enhancing mutual interactions in diversified military domains. Upon arrival at Ras Abu Aboud Naval Base, the Admiral was received by Commander Qatar Emiri Naval Forces Major General Abdullah Hassan Al-Sulaiti. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the naval chief at the occasion. During meeting, regional maritime security issues, professional matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration were discussed.

The naval chief highlighted Pakistan Navy's efforts for ensuring maritime security in the region including Regional Maritime Security Patrols and participation in Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). He also thanked Major-General Abdullah Hassan for participation of Qatari Naval Forces in Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 held at Karachi.