close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

Naval chief meets Qatari PM, naval officials

World

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi who is on an official visit to Qatar, called on Qatari prime minister, Chief of Staff of Qatari Armed Forces, commander Qatar Emiri Naval Forces (QENF).

He also visited various Qatari Naval facilities including Maritime Warfare and Training Centre, Ghanem Bin Mohammad Ghanem Academy and Al-Jazeera Media Network.

During meetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser Bin Khalifa Al Thani and Chief of Staff of Qatari Armed Forces Lt General Ghanem Bin Shaheen Al-Ghanem, issues related to regional security and stability and matters of mutual interest including bilateral military collaboration were discussed. The dignitaries acknowledged the significance of strong bilateral defence ties and agreed on further enhancing mutual interactions in diversified military domains. Upon arrival at Ras Abu Aboud Naval Base, the Admiral was received by Commander Qatar Emiri Naval Forces Major General Abdullah Hassan Al-Sulaiti. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the naval chief at the occasion. During meeting, regional maritime security issues, professional matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration were discussed.

The naval chief highlighted Pakistan Navy's efforts for ensuring maritime security in the region including Regional Maritime Security Patrols and participation in Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). He also thanked Major-General Abdullah Hassan for participation of Qatari Naval Forces in Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 held at Karachi.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World