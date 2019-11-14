Kohli hails Maxwell for taking mental health break

INDORE, India: India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday lauded Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell’s courage to take a break from cricket because of mental health issues and said international players should be looked after.

Maxwell, one of the world’s best batsmen in the shortest format, left Australia’s Twenty20 squad last month during a series against touring Sri Lanka. The move by the 31-year-old Maxwell was backed by his team and support staff with Cricket Australia saying he was a “special player” and they hoped to see him back in the summer.

Kohli praised Maxwell for putting his health before the game. “I am absolutely for it,” Kohli said ahead of India’s first Test against Bangladesh in Indore starting on Thursday (today). “I think what Glenn has done is remarkable and has set the right example for cricketers all over the world.” He added: “I think these things should be respected and not taken in a negative way.”

Kohli recounted his own inhibitions during his 2014 tour of England when he managed just 134 runs from 10 innings with an highest score of 39.“I have gone through a phase in my career where it was the end of the world,” said Kohli.