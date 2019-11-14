close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
November 14, 2019

Ex-Senator Dilawar Abbas passes away

National

 
November 14, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Former senator Syed Dilawar Abbas, Chairman SNGPL, Patron PTF and former president Pakistan Tennis Federation, passed away here on Wednesday. Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan, PTF council members, the management committee and the tennis fraternity at large offered their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on the sad demise of Syed Dilawar Abbas. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at the Imambargah near the Community Centre, G-9/2, Islamabad, at 5:30pm on Wednesday. His Namaz-e-Janaza will also be held at the Police Lines (Imambargah Bibi Pak Daman), Lahore, at 1:30pm on Thursday (today).

